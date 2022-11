Not Available

A year ago, DeAnna a young hottie, seduces Melvin the class nerd, only to set him up for a cruel April Fools' joke that inadvertently ended in murde. Now, DeAnna, her boyfriend and her friends are being stalked by a hooded figure. Is Melvin still alive, or is someone avenging his death? It's up to one of the teens' police detective father and his partner to stop the killer before he strikes again.