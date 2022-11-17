April in Autumn

Not Available

April returns home to Toronto after traveling and working abroad for several years to help her sister, Sara, care for their mother who is facing health problems. Upon April's return, she literally unearths old family secrets that threaten the gentle balance of home. Sara, who is studying the music of french composer Erik Satie, befriends a homeless man Erik who may have a connection to her mother's romantic past, while April equivocates on a marriage proposal from her long distance boyfriend she met on her travels, Oscar. The story culminates on the eve of their mother's birthday dinner, when Oscar arrives unannounced from Argentina and Sara's homeless friend shows up for the celebration.