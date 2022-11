Not Available

Nova Scotia rockers April Wine take the stage at London's Hammersmith Odeon in 1981, where they perform some of their biggest hits, such as "Big City Girls," "Crossfire" and "All over Town." Backed by an outrageous pyrotechnical display, the band also plays "Tellin' Me Lies," "Future Tense," "Sign of the Gypsy Queen," "One More Time, "Just Between You and Me," "Crash and Burn," "Ladies Man" and more.