April Wine - I Like To Rock: Live In London

The first ever DVD release featuring classic archive material from Canada's most popular Rock band. I Like To Rock contains a full show the band played at London's Hammersmith Odeon during their 1981 tour of the UK. SETLIST: "Big City Girls" "Crash and Burn" "Tellin’ Me Lies" "Future Tense" "Ladies Man" "Caught in the Crossfire" "Sign of the Gypsy Queen" "Just Between You and Me" "Bad Boys" "One More Time" "21st Century Schizoid Man" "Roller" "I Like to Rock" "All Over Town" "Wanna Rock".