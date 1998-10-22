1998

Apt Pupil

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 22nd, 1998

Studio

Bad Hat Harry Productions

Neighborhood boy Todd Bowden (Renfro) discovers that an old man living on his block named Arthur Denker (Mackellan) is nazi war criminal. Bowden confronts Denker and offers him a deal: Bowden will not go to the authorities if Denker tells him stories of the concentration camps in WWII. Denker agrees and Bowden starts visiting him regularly. The more stories Bowden hears, the more it affects him.

Cast

Ian McKellenKurt Dussander
Brad RenfroTodd Bowden
David SchwimmerEdward French
Bruce DavisonRichard Bowden
Ann DowdMonica Bowden
Elias KoteasArchie

