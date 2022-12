Not Available

Before the New Year holidays, students of the Higher School of Music Tuyara, Nyurgun and Aital involuntarily stay for all the holidays in the boarding school. Accidentally discovering a magical, old violin, they awaken an ancient evil in the form of Aikha – a sinister, but at the same time charming sorcerer who wants to steal the new year and enslave the world. And now the children will have to fight for the future of the entire planet.