Apyãwa (Tapirapé): Iraxao Rarywa

Iraxão is the spirit of the Iny people (Karajá, Javaé and Ixibyòwa). Pigs are the main food. The Iraxao party is to cheer the Apyãwa together with the spirits, it is the pacification of the spirits during the parties, where the spirits sing, dance, paint their bodies and celebrate, that is why many foods are offered to the axyga (spirits). Spirits arrive and mingle among people. Thus, they protect us from disease, from death, otherwise, if people do not believe in spirits, they themselves can cause spiritual illnesses.