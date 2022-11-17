Aqidah Cinta

Not Available

Fatimah is a young girl who lives in a devout Muslim family, and she is very religious and also has a very wise heart for girls her age. This story starts from the entry of puberty, where in entering adolescent association at school he gets many new friends and relationships that are really different from previous associations found during boarding schools and especially after being acquainted with the delinquent students (fikri) who live daily and teenagers this is very contrary to his life. Can Fatimah fight and face all social intercourse as well as against her heart and keep her AQIDAH in a sea of social relations that is far from her habit. Living between the choice between maintaining her AQIDAH as a Muslim woman or following a sense of social intimacy and wrong love?