Aqua Seafoam Shame

    If Michael Moore were a lady who went after companies who still produce plastic, when the Pacific Garbage Patch is now the size of the continental United States. This Pacific Ocean Trash Vortex by Hawai'i is a more serious issue than any war, economic, or ecologic crisis facing the planet today. We hereby document the process by which conscientious companies, some because of our encouragement, switch from plastic to a more sustainable alternative. A David and Goliath project by night; Sisyphus by day.

