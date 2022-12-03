Aquarian Rushes

Not Available

"Comprises film and videotape from the August (1969) epic freak-out in New York State (White Lake- "Woodstock") with all the groups you can name, and a cast of half a million. Unlike the Rolling Stones films shown on British television, this is full-color and the techniques are more imaginative and acid-based than the Stones film, good as that was." – Alex Gross, London "International Times." Selected for the Montreal International Festival of Film in 16mm at the Museé des Beaux Arts; the Encounter With The American Cinema at Sorrento, Italy, 1970 (Selection of Martin Scorcese); and the Museum of Modern Art in Paris American Underground Film Weekend. Silent version premiered in 1969, accompanied by video and light show, in the extended opening program of Global Village in New York City.