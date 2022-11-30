AR-15 Close Quarter Combat

Not Available

It's an awesome weapon, designed uniquely for the dense jungles of Vietnam. Lightweight and easy to shoot, with it's 30 round magazine and high velocity .223 ammunition, the M-16/AR-15 is the ultimate close quarter combat weapon!! Able to cut through dense underbrush as well as everyday walls of drywall or stucco. It even penetrates steel! No one can hide from this gun. In this video, Lenny Magill demonstrates and discusses how to use the AR-15 for tactical self-defense. You'll learn how to use and understand the AR-15 sights for CQC shooting, how to point shoot with this gun at distances of 5 to 50 yards, tactical self-defense shooting positions with and without cover, how to shoot on the move, as well as entering the "ways" of death... hallways, doorways and stairways. Plus, see an impressive display of self-defense shooting and the incredible power of the AR-15.