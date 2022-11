Not Available

The smallest indigenous reserve in Brazil suffers because of its proximity to the Juruá (non-indigenous). A village within the city of São Paulo. 800 Guaranis, live or survive, with their culture, their language and traditions, the contradictions of the urban world, of the outskirts. After having their land demarcated in 2016. In 2017, for the first time in the history of Brazil, there is a process of demarcation of land.