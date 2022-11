Not Available

Fans of the now-defunct noise rockers Arab on Radar can catch members Eric, Steve, Jeff and Craig at their grinding, distorted best in this documentary that captures the band wreaking havoc at 10 different concert venues. Formed in Connecticut in 1994 and later signed to Skin Graft records, the band has been compared to seminal No Wave artists the Contortions and is known for its no-holds-barred live shows.