Arabella, the pirate's daughter

  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tallinnfilm

Arabella is a daughter of the world's most terrifying pirate captain. She loves her father but also dreams about a life of a usual girl. One day a weird stranger is saved from the sea who will be the only friend of Arabella. At the same time a rival pirate called Raudpats plans to kidnap the girl. Will she be safe and can she ever live a normal life?

Cast

Lembit PetersonTaaniel Tina
Urmas KibuspuuAadu
Raivo TrassManuel
Aarne ÜkskülaKaubalaeva kapten
Tõnu KarkMeremõrtsukas
Arvo KukumägiHalleluuja

