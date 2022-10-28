Arabella, the pirate's daughter

Arabella is a daughter of the world's most terrifying pirate captain. She loves her father but also dreams about a life of a usual girl. One day a weird stranger is saved from the sea who will be the only friend of Arabella. At the same time a rival pirate called Raudpats plans to kidnap the girl. Will she be safe and can she ever live a normal life?
|Lembit Peterson
|Taaniel Tina
|Urmas Kibuspuu
|Aadu
|Raivo Trass
|Manuel
|Aarne Üksküla
|Kaubalaeva kapten
|Tõnu Kark
|Meremõrtsukas
|Arvo Kukumägi
|Halleluuja
