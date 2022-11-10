Arafat, My Brother

Not Available

In November 2004, Yasser Arafat died. He had been leader of the PLO since 1969 and president of the Palestinian Authority since 1993. His younger brother, Dr Fathi Arafat, died soon after of cancer. Driven by despondency about the endless violence and the continuing uncertainty about the future of his people, the well-known Palestinian film maker Rashid Masharawi started working on a documentary 18 months earlier, in which he follows Dr Fathi Arafat and travels from Cairo to Paris, via Ramallah and Lebanon, tackling endless closed borders and roadblocks.