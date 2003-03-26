2003

Aragami

  • Action
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 26th, 2003

Studio

Two seriously wounded samurai find refuge from a storm at an isolated temple, the home of a swordsman and a mysterious young woman. One samurai awakes to find that not only has his comrade died, but that his wounds have miraculously healed. He discovers that he has been given the power of immortality by the swordsman, a man once known as the legendary Miyamoto Musashi, who now lives an endless existence as Aragami, a "god of battle".

Cast

Masaya KatoAragami
Kanae Uotanidie Frau
Tak SakaguchiHerausforderer in der Zukunft
Hideo SakakiFreund des Samurais
Takao OsawaSamurai

