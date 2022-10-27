Arappatta Kettiya Graamathil

Not Available

Arappatta Kettiya Gramathil (Malayalam: അരപ്പട്ട കെട്ടിയ ഗ്രാമത്തിൽ, English: In the Village Which Wears a Warrior's Belt) is a 1986 Malayalam film directed by P. Padmarajan, based on his own short story of the same name. The film revolves around three men, Zechariah (Mammootty), Hilal (Ashokan), and Gopi (Nedumudi Venu), who go to a brothel in a remote village and the problems they had to face there in the next 24 hours. It also stars Kanakalatha, Sukumari, Unnimary and Jagathy Sreekumar in other pivotal roles.