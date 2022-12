Not Available

Araro tells the story of the sanctity of marriage of Andoy (Paolo Rivero) and Elena (Lorraine Lopez). Like Adam and Eve, their vows were tempted by a stranger named Steve (Jeff Luna), figuratively playing the snake in the paradise. Will their love prevail over temptations? Will morality and sexuality defines their humanity? In the end, the temptations lead them to become better persons and stick to the sanctity of their marriage vow.