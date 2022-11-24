Not Available

Araucanía Herida, is the portrait of the repression that was unleashed in the provinces of Cautín and Malleco, after the coup d'état in 1973 by the armed forces, together with numerous civilians from different towns and cities of Araucanía. The documentary is a journey from mountain range to sea, passing through different locations where people who lived the facts, tell us what happened in each of those places and what they lived. Not only being a case, but several in a geographical territory, one after another each testimony, we unveiled a coordinated and ruthless strategy of repression, not portrayed before in any region of Chile.