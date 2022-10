Not Available

Aravaan is a 2012 Indian Tamil period film directed by Vasanthabalan, based on Su. Venkatesan's novel Kaaval Kottam. It stars Aadhi, Dhansika, Malayalam actress Archana Kavi and Pasupathy, with Kabir Bedi playing a prominent role, and Bharath appearing in a cameo role. The film marks noted playback singer Karthik's debut as a music director. Aravaan released on March 2, 2012 to mixed reviews.