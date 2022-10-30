Not Available

Aravind 2

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A movie production crew sets out to shoot a film in the Dandeli Forest. The hero (Kamal Kamaraju), second hero (Sri), Heroine (Adonika), Director (Srinivas Avasarala) and Producer (Anchor Vijay) rent out a guest house and wait for their backup crew to arrive. A psychotic masked killer roams around in the forest and his sole aim is to kill any unfortunate person who crosses his path. As you can imagine, the psychotic killer now sets out to finish off the production crew one by one.

Cast

Raine Chawla
Srinivas Avasarala
Kamal Kamaraju
Madhavi Latha
Banerji

View Full Cast >

Images