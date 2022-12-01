Aravind SA - I Was Not Ready Da

Not Available

Imagine two flowers pollinating on screen for 75 minutes - welcome to Aravind SA's "I Was Not Ready Da". This is that show that the whole family should watch - just not together. From his teenage love for white people and chatroom, to his all inclusive approach to strip clubs in America, SA walks us through many such contradictions of traumatising Sanskrit tutors, to provoking news anchors in their own shows. Get ready to meet SA, the man who is finally ready to tell you about the times life threw shit, and he hilariously took the hit.