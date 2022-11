Not Available

The film Arbeit Macht Frei (Work Makes Free) was conceived after the performance 'And For Today Nothing' which took place at Gallery House Goethe Institute in London in 1972. The words Arbeit Macht Frei were wrought in iron and placed on or above the entrance gates to some if not all Nazi Concentration Camps in the period of Nazi rule in Germany and its conquered territories between 1933 and 1945. The film is conceived as an analogous representation of the objection to genocide.