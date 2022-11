Not Available

When a wealthy but deluded environmentalist opens a secluded woodland retreat, four dentists get much more than a free and relaxing weekend getaway. Something is amiss at Camp Arbor Diem this Arbor Day weekend as campers from all walks of life begin to disappear. Who is behind these strange occurrences? Could it be the spirit of the woods? And can the dentists figure it all out before death comes calling for them?