"Arcade Girl" is a story about Darcey, a mysterious young woman, whose obsession with winning and topping her own high scores is known to everyone at "OldWorlde Amusements" - the spot she frequently visits. Alex, a fairly new staff member to the arcade, instantly falls in love with Darcey. However due to her constant obsession she doesn't consider anything worth her attention besides the game itself. After a long time of waiting around and not knowing how start a conversation, Alex finally comes up with what he thinks is an ingenious plan to not only grab her attention, but also win over her affections. Beat her high score.