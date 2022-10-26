1981

Arcadia of My Youth

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1981

Studio

Toei Animation

After a drawn-out, viciously-fought war, the earth has been conquered by the alien Illumidus Empire. Harlock, a captain in earth's fleet, crashes his ship to prevent the Illumidus from using it, and flat-out refuses to join them. With the help of his allies, Tochiro and the space pirate Emereldas, and his lover Miya, he wages a private and bitter war against the Illumidus.

Cast

Kei TomiyamaTochirô Ôyama
Yûjirô IshiharaPhantom F. Harlock I
Shūichi IkedaZoll
Eiko MasuyamaThe Witch
Shûichirô MoriyamaOld Tokargan Soldier
Reiko TajimaQueen Emeraldas

View Full Cast >

Images