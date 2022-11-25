Not Available

"ARCH" is about the adventure between a young girl and the faceless desert warrior that she befriends. M1K3, a fierce some being brought to life from the sand upon the interaction with Lilly. Together the two of them travel the wasteland, and after a short while, M1K3 discovers that Lilly has fatal radiation poisoning, a staple of the nuclear desert. The two of them decide to journey to "the safe place" in order to find a cure for Lilly, but to reach it they have to venture through Babylon, the wicked fortress of the wastes, and face the demons that lie within.