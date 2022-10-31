Not Available

The greatest accolade the North Melbourne Football Club could bestow sits comfortably upon the broad shoulders of Glenn Archer. There may have been greater talents who wore the royal blue and white of the Kangaroos but none have come close to epitomising thr never-say-die attitude of this mighty player. As Glenn Archer bowed out of football at the end of the 2007 season, he was lauded by every section of the football world. He had played more games for the Kangaroos than any other. He had played in Premierships and been voted the Norm Smith Medallist in the game that matters the most - the Grand Final. The Glenn Archer story is one of resilience, of courage under fire. 'Arch' was simply the greatest shinboner of them all.