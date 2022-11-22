Arch Enemy: Hellfest

Not Available

Their last trip to Clisson in 2010, on Mainstage 2 , the Swedish group Arch Enemy is once again crowding the boards of Hellfest , this time under the Altar , with, on board, its new singer and new guitarist. In this late hour of the last day of Hellfest , festival-goers are getting ready to attend one of the most anticipated concerts of the day, undoubtedly, under apacked Altar . The crowd is there to live and cheer the melodic death metal of the Swedes for almost an hour. Back with their new singer, Alissa White-Gluz, who brilliantly assumes the difficult replacement of Angela Gossow for a year now, the combo is about to stir the necks and shake up the bodies for an electric show.