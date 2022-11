Not Available

Hang out with Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie and a new friend, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, in this collection of cartoons selected from "The Archie Show," "Archie's TV Funnies," "The U.S. of Archie" and "The New Archie-Sabrina Hour." Sabrina uses her magical powers to help Archie and his pals out of a jam; the kids try their hand at being TV presenters; and the gang re-creates a few important moments in U.S. history.