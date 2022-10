Not Available

The documentarian, a devoted Archie fan, searches for the real-life people behind the characters in Archie Comics, the influential teen comic strip still popular almost 75 years after its creation. Were Archie, Betty, Veronica, Moose, and Jughead based on actual students who Bob Montana, the original Archie cartoonist, had gone to high school with in the 1930s in the town of Haverhill, Massachusetts? More, is the person who inspired blonde Betty still alive?