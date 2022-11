Not Available

Architects' Congress is Lázló Moholy-Nagy's cinematic journal which recorded the 4th meeting of the CIAM (International Congress of Modern Architecture) in August of 1933. The meeting was held on board the ship Patris II which cruised from Marseilles to Athens, the Aegean Islands, and back. Congress participants featured such luminaries as Alvar Aalto, Cornelis van Eesteren, Charlotte Perriand, Ferdinand Léger, Seigfried Gideon, Le Corbusier, and José Luis Sert.