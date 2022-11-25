Archives of War, Vol. 4 - The Cold War

Not Available

This fourth episode in a six-part series focusing on wars of the 20th century features the longest running conflict, the Cold War waged between the Communist powers and the western nations, most notably the United States. Relying on British newsreel footage as well as films produced by the U.S. government, this video doesn't provide much of a narrative, though intermittent screens of scrolling text provide explanations of the basic threads of the struggle between the superpowers. For the most part, the material is contemporaneous, showing how the world viewed such events as the Communist takeover of China, the bullying tactics of Senator Joseph McCarthy, and the beginnings of the conflict between the United States and Castro's Cuba.