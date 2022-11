Not Available

Archons is the story of falling-from-grace rock group, Sled Dog, half a decade after the release of their hit single, Backfire. After a chance encounter with rock-legend and life-long idol, Emerson Gilmour, Eric is willing to take one more chance at success, the way Emerson Gilmour did it back in the 70s—out in the Canadian mountains with a guitar and a bag of psychedelic drugs.