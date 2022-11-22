Arcs of Texture

Not Available

A lyrical, energized portrait of an urban landscape in motion. Underground trains, streetcars, buses and escalators embody the impressionistic beauty of architectural reflections like moving paintings. The face of the city is rendered as a light-infused intersection of people, glass, and concrete. Part 1 takes place underground, with an audio collage mixed from ambient recordings of subway stations and trains. Part 2 takes place above ground and features an original score with gamelans, guitar loops, sampled car door locks and brake pumps. – KPR