Arctic Daughter: A Lifetime of Wilderness is the second documentary by Jean Aspen and Tom Irons. Recorded at their cabin in Alaska's remote Brooks Range, it layers historic footage, vivid photos and video and original music to portray Aspen's amazing life. Born to explorer parents, Connie and Bud Helmericks, Jeanie began life in arctic wilds. At twenty-two, she and a friend set off on the Yukon River for a year alone. This lyrical odyssey across seven decades celebrates the art of following one's dreams beyond a beaten trail.