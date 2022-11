Not Available

The second annual Arctic Fire swordsmithing invitational was held in Anchorage, Alaska on May 28-31, 2013. Like the 2012 EVENT, this event featured some of the world’s finest swordsmiths in a four day, live webcast event. Many of last year’s attendees returned, and we are were pleased to welcome two incredible smiths for the first time to Arctic Fire, Owen Bush of the UK, and Petr Florianek from the Czech Republic.