At the Apollo is a live album and video release by Arctic Monkeys of the final concert of their 2007 world-tour, filmed in Manchester, England. It was filmed on 35mm film and in surround-sound. It was directed by Richard Ayoade and photographed by cinematographer Danny Cohen (This Is England). It was edited by Nick Fenton (Heima), and produced by Diarmid Scrimshaw (Dead Man's Shoes). It has been awarded best music DVD 2009 by the NME. The music played in introduction credits was writtn by Bruno Nicolai , entitled 'Servizio fotografico' from the film The red queen kills seven times srtaring Barbara Bouchet.