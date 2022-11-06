Arctic Monkeys: Roskilde Festival

Not Available

Arctic Monkeys headline the world famous festival. Roskilde Festival is a festival held south of Roskilde in Denmark and is one of the six biggest annual music festivals in Europe (the other five being the Sziget Festival, the Glastonbury Festival, the Paléo Festival, Rock Werchter, and Exit Festival). The festival is run as a non-profit organization for development and support of music, culture and humanism. Library Pictures Brianstorm This House Is a Circus Still Take You Home Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair Pretty Visitors (with John Ashton) She's Thunderstorms Teddy Picker Crying Lightning Brick by Brick The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala The View from the Afternoon I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor All My Own Stunts If You Were There, Beware Do Me a Favour That's Where You're Wrong Encore: When the Sun Goes Down Fluorescent Adolescent 505