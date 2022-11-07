Arctic Monkeys T in the Park 2011

Not Available

It's four years since the Sheffield four-piece made their historic appearance on the Main Stage as the first ever Friday night T In The Park headliners. Despite the charts seemingly falling out of love with indie bands in recent years, their latest album "Suck It And See" knocked Lady Gaga off the top spot, no less. The band's return to Balado is a perfect way to cement that success in front of the legendary warmth of the Main Stage crowd. Set list 1.Library Pictures 2.Brainstorm 3.This House is a Circus 4.Still Take You Home 5.Don't Sit Down Down 6.Pretty Visitors 7.Thunderstorms 8.Teddy Picker 9.Crying Lightening 10.Brick by Brick 11.Sha La La 12.View From the Afternoon 13.Dancefloor 14.Suck It and See 15.If You Were There... Beware 16.Do Me A Favour 17.Sun Goes Down 18.Mardy Bum 19.Fluorescent Adolescent 20.505