Arctic Son

Stanley, a young man from Washington State struggling to find direction in his life, visits his estranged father, who lives in Old Crow, a Yukon Territory town of 300 people 80 miles inside the Arctic Circle. While Stanley Jr. is used to hip-hop and fast food, Stanley Sr.'s life is steeped in the traditions of the Gwich'in people-hunting caribou, fishing and surviving in the rugged Arctic. At first, the two "Stans" couldn't have more different interests or approaches to life. But over time, their worlds come together.
