Arcturus: Shipwrecked in Oslo

Shipwrecked In Oslo is the first DVD release by Arcturus. It was released in August 21, 2006 by Season Of Mist. The DVD includes a set of 15 songs all from their performance filmed at Rockefeller Music Hall during the Sonic Solstice Festival in Oslo, on September 24, 2005. Extra material such as photo slideshow and some rehearsal footage is also included. Track list: 1. Introduction 2. Ad Absurdum 3. Nightmare Heaven 4. Shipwrecked Frontier Pioneer 5. Alone 6. Deception Genesis 7. Chaos Path 8. Tore Guitar Solo 9. Deamon Painter 10. Nocturnal Vision Revisited 11. Painting My Horror 12. Steinar Keyboard Solo 13. Hufsa 14. Master of Disguise 15. Knut Guitar Solo 16. White Noise Monster 17. Reflections 18. Raudt Og Svart