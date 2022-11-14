Not Available

Macià decides to visit Ireland following a route that his parents did 20 years ago. Bruna and María seek a place to escape and disconnect. Their trips intersect in Ardara, Donegal County, where they share the last summer days. A summer that ends abruptly where Europe ends. ARDARA reconstructs their journey through what the people who saw them tell us. The film is the portrait of all three and that of the people who knew them. A story that reflects on the very fact of telling stories.