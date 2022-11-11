Are Waitresses Safe?

Not Available

Chaos reigns in Louise Fazenda's kitchen as the cat stalks and consumes the bird in the cuckoo clock and the baby paints its face with jam. In her next job in a restaurant kitchen, Louise scrambles up her powder puff and her biscuits. The cook orders her to lighten them up. She blows them up like balloons, but they come out like rubber balls and so she is bounced out of that job. In her next position as housekeeper to a rich family, she throws a party for her friends when the family goes on vacation and they turn the house topsy-turvy.