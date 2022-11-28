Are You Lonesome Tonight

Not Available

At Singapore International Airport, Hong Kong native Dabao meets Huihui by chance, who is on her way to Shanghai. In fact, she is a rich girl on the run from an engagement to wealthy boyfriend Jiafei. When they arrive in Shanghai, Huihui promptly asks Dabao to act as her guide in the big city. For the first day they live a life of luxury ... until Huihui discovers that she's mislaid her purse. They go to the very ordinary house of Dabao's friend Kang, asking for a place to stay. Kang lives with his girlfriend Lebei, quarreling from time to time, but when the household grows to four, love blooms for everyone.