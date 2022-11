Not Available

Area 51 is a highly classified, heavily guarded USAF facility, located within the Nevada desert that is reported to house Alien beings and actual UFOs that are being reverse engineered. Many people are determined to ""Storm"" the base by running en masse to crash the gates and take it over. Will they find Aliens and flying saucers, or will it end in a massacre for those violating our national security and laws put in place to protect our nation?