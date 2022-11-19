Arena (An Absurd Notion)

Not Available

Call my name, and I'll be there. Dr. Duran Duran escapes the punishment of the Matmos at the height of British rock group Duran Duran's 1980s popularity. Mistaking the cries of teenage girls at crowded concerts for devotees screaming his name, the Doctor makes his way to Earth so he can lead his faithful masses. Once he discovers the kids don't want an evil Doctor, he goes about trying to destroy the source of the real desires a rock concert taking place at the Oakland (Calif.) Colesium.