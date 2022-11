Not Available

An extended short from painter-turned-filmmaker Robert Longo, who would later helm Johnny Mnemonic, Arena Brains consists of a series of interlocking vignettes set in New York City in the late 1980s. The stories -- created by five different screenwriters, including Eric Bogosian, Richard Price, and Longo himself -- are mostly loosely structured attempts at satirizing the neuroses and eccentricities of members of Lower Manhattan's art community.