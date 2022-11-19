Arena Heavy Metal BBC2 Documentary

Not Available

The classic BBC “Arena - Heavy Metal” Documentary on the History of Heavy Metal from 1989, originally shown on BBC Two as part of their “Heavy Metal Heaven” Night. Live Footage: Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Iron Maiden, Jimi Hendrix (R.I.P.), Jimmy Page, KISS, Led Zeppelin, Megadeth, Metallica, Motörhead, Napalm Death, Slayer, Steppenwolf, Thomas McRocklin. Interviews: Tom Araya, Dante Bonutto, Geezer Butler, Bruce Dickinson, Malcolm Dome, Shane Embury, Mitch Hale, Steve Harris, Maurice Jones, Jim Marshall, Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Axl Rose, David Lee Roth, Penny Rushin, Bill Steer, Lars Ulrich.