Arena - Smoke & Mirrors

This 20-song performance, presented in Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Sound, was recorded on September 2005 at Wyspiañski Theatre in Katowice, Poland. It features a special 10th anniversary setlist that includes both Arena's evergreens, e.g. (Don't Forget To)Breathe, The Hanging Tree, Skin Game, Witch Hunt, and the songs from their newest studio album "Pepper's Ghost". The DVD also features bonus video from the Reunion Concert filmed on October 2005 in Holland plus an interview with Clive Nolan and Mick Pointer, band biography, animated menu, discography, photo gallery, desktop images, and weblinks. Performing live in Poland in 2005, the British prog-rock band Arena deliver a stunning 20-song set that includes both long-loved Arena hits such as "(Don't Forget To) Breath," and "Skin Game," and music from their (at the time) latest album, PEPPER'S GHOST.